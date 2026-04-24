'Raja Shivaji' releases on May 1

Is 'Raja Shivaji' connected to 'Tanhaji,' 'Chhaava'?

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:02 pm Apr 24, 202606:02 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, will hit theaters on May 1. The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey to establish the Maratha Empire. However, it is based on a story that connects with other films that have explored different aspects of this historical period. Let's take a look at them.