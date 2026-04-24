Is 'Raja Shivaji' connected to 'Tanhaji,' 'Chhaava'?
What's the story
The much-anticipated Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, will hit theaters on May 1. The film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his journey to establish the Maratha Empire. However, it is based on a story that connects with other films that have explored different aspects of this historical period. Let's take a look at them.
Historical connections
'Tanhaji' and 'Chhaava'
The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, focused on the life of Subedar Tanaji Malusare, a key figure in Shivaji's army. His bravery and loyalty were instrumental in establishing Shivaji's reign. Malusare had bravely defended the Maratha's strategic hold over the Sinhagad fort. Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, narrated the story of the Maratha kingdom after Shivaji's death. It focused on his son Sambhaji Maharaj's fight against Aurangzeb and shed light on lesser-known characters like Kanhoji and Ganoji Shirke.
Film focus
About 'Raja Shivaji'
Raja Shivaji will delve deeper into the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will explore his battles, personal relationships, and the impact he had on shaping India's political landscape. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Jitendra Joshi, and Amol Gupte.