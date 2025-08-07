'Coolie': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj visits temple ahead of release Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of the much-awaited film Coolie, stopped by a Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai to seek blessings before the movie's big release on August 14.

The film is already making headlines as the highest overseas deal ever for a Tamil movie, and clips from his temple visit have only added to the buzz.