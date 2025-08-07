Next Article
'Coolie': Director Lokesh Kanagaraj visits temple ahead of release
Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of the much-awaited film Coolie, stopped by a Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai to seek blessings before the movie's big release on August 14.
The film is already making headlines as the highest overseas deal ever for a Tamil movie, and clips from his temple visit have only added to the buzz.
'Coolie': Excitement is at an all-time high
Coolie packs a star lineup—Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan—and is set for release in over 100 countries.
The trailer has everyone talking with its intense action and punchy dialogues.
While it picked up an A certificate for violent content (sparking some concern among family audiences), excitement around Coolie hasn't slowed down at all.