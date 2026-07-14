Country singer Moore marks 31 days sober apologizes onstage
Entertainment
Country singer Justin Moore just hit 31 days sober after one month in rehab, and he opened up about it on stage in Knoxville, Illinois.
He admitted his drinking had gotten out of hand and apologized to his band, crew, and family for letting them down.
Moore returns to tour prioritizing family
Moore took a break from touring in June to focus on getting healthy for his wife, Kate, and their four children.
Now back on tour, he says he's committed to being a better role model and hopes sharing his story helps others facing similar struggles.
Performing his personal track "Outlaws Like Me," Moore made it clear: family comes first as he works toward lasting change.