Relief for Karisma's children: HC freezes Sunjay Kapur's bank accounts
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered the preservation of assets belonging to late businessman Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in London in June last year. The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute between his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, and his children, Kiaan and Samaira, from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. The court has also issued an interim injunction preventing Sachdev Kapur from selling these assets.
Allegations
Allegations of will forgery and incomplete asset disclosure
Kiaan and Samaira have accused their stepmother of forging a will in Kapur's name and providing an incomplete account of his assets. They claim that the list does not include expensive polo horses and luxury wristwatches from brands like Audemars Piguet and Rolex. The bench has observed that the onus is on Sachdev Kapur to dispel doubts regarding the authenticity of the will, noting that Kapoor's children have made out a prima facie case.
Legal action
Court highlights importance of preserving Kapur's assets amid dispute
The court has emphasized that Kapur's assets "need to be preserved... should not be dissipated." This decision comes as part of the ongoing legal battle over his estate, which is reportedly worth around ₹30,000 crore. Notably, Sachdev Kapur was Kapur's third wife, and they share a son together. The industrialist passed away at 52 in June 2025 while playing polo.