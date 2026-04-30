Relief for Karisma's children: HC freezes Sunjay Kapur's bank accounts

Allegations

Allegations of will forgery and incomplete asset disclosure

Kiaan and Samaira have accused their stepmother of forging a will in Kapur's name and providing an incomplete account of his assets. They claim that the list does not include expensive polo horses and luxury wristwatches from brands like Audemars Piguet and Rolex. The bench has observed that the onus is on Sachdev Kapur to dispel doubts regarding the authenticity of the will, noting that Kapoor's children have made out a prima facie case.