Delhi HC refuses to lift stay in Ilaiyaraaja-Saregama case
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has refused to lift the interim stay granted in favor of Saregama India Limited in its copyright dispute with music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The interim order restrains Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting, using, issuing licenses for, or claiming ownership over works claimed by Saregama. The case involves songs and musical works from 134 films including Annakkili, Bharathi, 16 Vayathiniley, and Kavikkuyil among others.
Dispute details
What is the dispute all about?
According to Saregama, it signed assignment agreements with producers of multiple films between 1976 and 2001, securing the copyrights to the songs' sound recordings, musical works, and literary works. The company further claimed that it owns a sizeable catalogue of film and non-film music in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and other languages.
Legal proceedings
Court's observations on 'prima facie' case
Ilaiyaraaja filed a plea to vacate the interim order, but it was rejected on Wednesday. The court had earlier observed that Saregama had shown a "prima facie, strong case" in its favor and that the balance of convenience was tilted in favor of Saregama. The company could suffer irreparable loss if interim protection was not granted, the court said.
Industry impact
Implications for Indian film, music industries
The ruling has far-reaching implications for the Indian film and music industries. It is likely to clarify the rights of producers, composers, and music companies over old film songs. The interim relief granted to Saregama will continue until a final judgment is passed by the court.