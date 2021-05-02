COVID-19 crisis: Six Bollywood celebrities who are doing their bit

While several Bollywood celebrities are being mocked on social media and by their colleagues for traveling to international destinations and shamelessly showing that off, there are also many who are lending a helping hand during the pandemic.

From Ajay Devgn to Priyanka Chopra, this list includes stars who have turned into real-life heroes and are also encouraging their fans to show support.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set up fundraiser for healthcare infrastructure

Priyanka Chopra has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia for India. The donated money will be used for healthcare infrastructures like COVID-19 care centers, oxygen generation plants, vaccine support, and other medical needs.

Both Priyanka and Nick Jonas have contributed to the fundraiser.

"India is my home and it is bleeding," said Priyanka as she urged her fans to donate to the cause as well.

We all need to help, says Priyanka

Suniel Shetty: He's providing free oxygen concentrators to people

Action star Suniel Shetty is taking part in a new initiative to provide oxygen concentrators, the need of the hour.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators."

He also urged his fans to help as much as they can during this pandemic.

We are going through some testing times, says Shetty

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna: The couple has donated 100 oxygen concentrators

Shetty's Mohra co-actor Akshay Kumar too has come forward.

He and his wife Twinkle Khanna have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to an organization.

Last year too, Akshay had contributed Rs. 25cr to fight the coronavirus crisis in the country.

To recall, the Khiladi actor recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. "Safe and sound and good to have him back around," Twinkle had said then.

'Let's all do our bit,' urges Twinkle Khanna

Salman Khan: Arranged for a food truck, provided financial help

Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of his actioner Radhe on May 13 (Eid), launched an initiative to help COVID-19 frontline workers.

Through his Being Haangryy initiative, he arranged a food truck that drives across Mumbai, offering meals to healthcare workers and cops. The initiative feeds over 5,000 people daily.

Earlier, Salman also provided financial help to 25,000 daily wage workers in the film industry.

'Means a lot when bhai comes to keep a check'

Ajay Devgn: Gave Rs. 1cr for a 20-bed COVID-19 ICU

Although Mumbai is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, there's still a shortage of hospital beds.

And, Ajay Devgn has jumped in to help here. The Singham star has approached Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and provided Rs. 1 crore to install a 20-bed COVID-19 ICU.

This newly-established ICU with para-monitors, ventilators, and oxygen support will be managed by highly-trained doctors from PD Hinduja Hospital.

Sonu Sood: He has been helping since the start

How can this list be complete without Sonu Sood?

After all, he has been the only Bollywood actor to offer help ever since the pandemic broke out.

He helped migrants return to their native places, found jobs for the unemployed, and arranged Remdesivir, oxygen, and beds for the needy, etc.

He said that this experience "is a million times more satisfying," than a Rs. 100cr film.

