Cruise called 'The Odyssey' amazing and thanked Nolan and Thomas

This epic retelling of Homer's classic features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.

Critics are loving it: < em>The Odyssey has a 99% critics' score and 96% on the Tomatometer.

Advance ticket sales in India have already nearly ₹8 crore with approximately 1.25 lakh tickets sold, and opening day numbers are expected to be huge.