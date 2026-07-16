Cruise called 'The Odyssey' amazing and thanked Nolan and Thomas
Entertainment
Tom Cruise just watched Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, and called it "amazing."
After catching a special screening, he thanked Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and the whole team for their work on this ambitious movie. He added that he can't wait to see the film again.
'The Odyssey' ₹8cr India advance sales
This epic retelling of Homer's classic features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Charlize Theron as Calypso.
Critics are loving it: < em>The Odyssey has a 99% critics' score and 96% on the Tomatometer.
Advance ticket sales in India have already nearly ₹8 crore with approximately 1.25 lakh tickets sold, and opening day numbers are expected to be huge.