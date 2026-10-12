Cruise's 'Digger' box office flop with $35.3 million global, below $350 million
Tom Cruise's new movie, Digger, is turning out to be a huge box office miss. Despite all the hype, it only made $8 million in its first North American weekend and saw a steep 60% drop right after.
Globally, it's earned just $35.3 million so far, way below the around $350 million needed to break even, making this one of Hollywood's most expensive flops.
'Digger' cost up to $280 million
Digger went way over its original budget, costing up to $180 million to make plus another $100 million on marketing.
Reviews have been all over the place: some critics called it shallow while others thought it was a masterpiece.
Even with all that buzz, ticket sales stayed low.
This flop adds to Warner Bros.' rough year, they've had several underwhelming releases lately as they transition ownership.