The dinner was a three-course treat with starters like sherry cappuccino, mains of filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli (plus Pommes Anna and fresh veggies), and desserts of chocolate caramel cake or vanilla creme brulee.

Miley kept it simple in black while Maxx went classic with his suit, matching the chill, intimate vibe.

After keeping their relationship mostly private since 2021, the couple tied the knot the very next day.