Cyrus and Morando hosted intimate rehearsal dinner in Southern California
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando kicked off their wedding celebrations with a cozy rehearsal dinner in Southern California on November 20, surrounded by close friends and family.
The menu was next-level, featuring filet mignon and lobster ravioli, details that popped up on social media thanks to Miley's stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell.
Cyrus and Morando wed next day
The dinner was a three-course treat with starters like sherry cappuccino, mains of filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli (plus Pommes Anna and fresh veggies), and desserts of chocolate caramel cake or vanilla creme brulee.
Miley kept it simple in black while Maxx went classic with his suit, matching the chill, intimate vibe.
After keeping their relationship mostly private since 2021, the couple tied the knot the very next day.