Cyrus and Morando marry November 21 and get matching tattoos
Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando just got married on November 21, 2026, and to mark the moment, they got matching tattoos.
Tattoo artist Jamie Gene Lopez shared pics of Miley's new "Maxx" ink on her hip and Maxx's "Miley" tattoo on his left hip, giving fans a peek at their sweet tribute.
Cyrus family attends Palm Springs wedding
Their Palm Springs wedding was packed with family, including Miley's parents Billy Ray and Tish (plus their partners), her sister Noah, and Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian.
The guest list hinted at some family healing after Billy Ray and Tish's 2022 split.
Miley and Maxx have been together since 2021, with Miley once saying she was so, so surprised, and now they've made it official in style.