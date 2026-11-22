Miley Cyrus just got married!

The Grammy-winning singer-actor, 33, tied the knot with drummer and producer Maxx Morando, 28, in a super-private ceremony in Palm Springs on November 21.

Family and friends attended her intimate wedding, like her mom, Tish, and sister, Noah, were there.

Miley kept things simple and personal, wearing a backless wedding gown for the occasion.