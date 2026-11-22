Cyrus marries Morando in private Palm Springs ceremony with family
Miley Cyrus just got married!
The Grammy-winning singer-actor, 33, tied the knot with drummer and producer Maxx Morando, 28, in a super-private ceremony in Palm Springs on November 21.
Family and friends attended her intimate wedding, like her mom, Tish, and sister, Noah, were there.
Miley kept things simple and personal, wearing a backless wedding gown for the occasion.
Cyrus faced engagement rumors last December
Miley and Maxx first met on a blind date back in 2021 and have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight since then.
Engagement rumors started last December when Miley was seen rocking a cushion-cut diamond ring.
This is her second marriage (she divorced Liam Hemsworth in 2020), but this time she's clearly chosen to keep things low-key and meaningful.