Cyrus returns for Hollywood Bowl shows before 'Bass Persuades' release
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus is making a big comeback with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18, her first major concerts since 2022.
The timing lines up with her new album, Bass Persuades, dropping September 18.
With so many fans eager for tickets, Miley's hinting these gigs might turn into a full residency.
Cyrus calls shows 'ultimate dress rehearsal'
On Apple Music's Zane Lowe Show, Miley called the concerts her "ultimate dress rehearsal" for something bigger.
She chose Los Angeles because "I chose to do the show at the [Hollywood] Bowl because I knew that my bed was only going to be like a 10-minute drive home by 11," said Cyrus, 33, so she wanted to perform close to home so she could balance work and life while giving fans what they want.