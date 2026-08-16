D23 Expo spotlights new Marvel Star Wars and Pixar projects
Disney's D23 Expo just delivered a wave of announcements for Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar fans.
Big moments included new trailers for Avengers: Doomsday (with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom), the Disney+ series VisionQuest starring Paul Bettany and James Spader, plus first looks at Ahsoka Season two and the new Star Wars: Starfighter film.
Pixar also teased its upcoming supernatural movie Ghost Market.
'X-Men' cast revealed May 5 2028
Marvel revealed the main cast for its new X-Men movie (Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue) with a release date set for May 5, 2028.
Disney also announced a Kingdom Hearts anime with Square Enix.
And if you're into darker stories or quirky animation, keep an eye out for Ahsoka's next chapter in January and Pixar's afterlife adventure in March 2028!