D23 Expo spotlights new Marvel Star Wars and Pixar projects

Marvel revealed the main cast for its new X-Men movie (Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue) with a release date set for May 5, 2028.

Disney also announced a Kingdom Hearts anime with Square Enix.

And if you're into darker stories or quirky animation, keep an eye out for Ahsoka's next chapter in January and Pixar's afterlife adventure in March 2028!