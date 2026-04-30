The film was released on April 10

When will Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' hit Prime Video?

By Isha Sharma 01:08 pm Apr 30, 202601:08 pm

What's the story

The action romantic drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is reportedly set for an early digital release. The film has been struggling at the box office and may soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. According to recent reports, it is likely to premiere on May 8, 2026. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the OTT release details.