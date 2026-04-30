When will Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' hit Prime Video?
What's the story
The action romantic drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is reportedly set for an early digital release. The film has been struggling at the box office and may soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. According to recent reports, it is likely to premiere on May 8, 2026. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the OTT release details.
Box office performance
'Dacoit' struggles at the box office
Despite a good pre-release buzz, Dacoit has been struggling to maintain its box office momentum. The film is currently facing stiff competition from Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. Trade reports suggest that it has collected ₹35.68 crore in India over 19 days, with overseas earnings of ₹13.58 crore bringing the total worldwide earnings to nearly ₹55 crore.
Language availability
Film to be available in multiple languages
Dacoit will reportedly be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie, directed by Shaneil Deo, also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie Khan, and Atul Kulkarni. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics upon release. It follows the story of an angry convict (Sesh) who seeks revenge on his ex-girlfriend (Thakur) for betraying him.