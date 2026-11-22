Daggubati Advani back 'We Were Here' 2027 Oscars long list
Indian short film We Were Here is making a run for the 2027 Oscars, now backed by Rana Daggubati and Nikkhil Advani as executive producers.
The film has already landed on the Oscars long list for Live Action Short Film, catching international attention for its quirky take on AI and jobs: think retirees fighting back by pretending to be household appliances.
'We Were Here' over 80 festivals
Directed by Pranav Bhasin and presented by SPLF Media and made in association with Sunshine Motion Pictures, We Were Here has screened at over 80 festivals and picked up more than 20 awards.
Its big win at Palm Springs International ShortFest made it Oscar-eligible, while other honors like the Audience Award at SXSW have kept its momentum strong.
With support from stars like Andrew Scott and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this film is definitely one to watch.