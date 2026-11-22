Directed by Pranav Bhasin and presented by SPLF Media and made in association with Sunshine Motion Pictures, We Were Here has screened at over 80 festivals and picked up more than 20 awards.

Its big win at Palm Springs International ShortFest made it Oscar-eligible, while other honors like the Audience Award at SXSW have kept its momentum strong.

With support from stars like Andrew Scott and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this film is definitely one to watch.