Dalai Lama beats Trevor Noah to win 1st Grammy!

The 14th Dalai Lama , Tenzin Gyatso, has won his first Grammy Award ! He bagged the award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for his spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The album features unique collaborations with Hindustani classical influences and discusses themes like mindfulness, harmony, and health.

Tough competition The Dalai Lama's tough competition The Dalai Lama's win was no easy feat. He beat out stiff competition from Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah, among others. The album also features Rufus Wainwright, Maggie Rogers, and Andra Day.

Album details The album includes tracks like 'Water' and 'Peace' The album includes tracks such as Water and Peace. In Water, he talks about the need to preserve water as a precious natural resource. In Peace, he emphasizes that "a compassionate mind is very happy," adding that "compassion is for our own survival."

First-time winners Dalai Lama joins EGOT winner Steven Spielberg With this win, the Dalai Lama has joined other first-time Grammy winners. Notably, director Steven Spielberg has won a Grammy in the best music film category for Music by John Williams, a documentary tribute to his longtime collaborator and composer. This achievement made him an EGOT winner: an artist with an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony, and an Oscar.

