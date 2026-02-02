Dalai Lama beats Trevor Noah to win 1st Grammy!
What's the story
The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, has won his first Grammy Award! He bagged the award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for his spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The album features unique collaborations with Hindustani classical influences and discusses themes like mindfulness, harmony, and health.
Tough competition
The Dalai Lama's tough competition
The Dalai Lama's win was no easy feat. He beat out stiff competition from Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah, among others. The album also features Rufus Wainwright, Maggie Rogers, and Andra Day.
Album details
The album includes tracks like 'Water' and 'Peace'
The album includes tracks such as Water and Peace. In Water, he talks about the need to preserve water as a precious natural resource. In Peace, he emphasizes that "a compassionate mind is very happy," adding that "compassion is for our own survival."
First-time winners
Dalai Lama joins EGOT winner Steven Spielberg
With this win, the Dalai Lama has joined other first-time Grammy winners. Notably, director Steven Spielberg has won a Grammy in the best music film category for Music by John Williams, a documentary tribute to his longtime collaborator and composer. This achievement made him an EGOT winner: an artist with an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony, and an Oscar.
K-Pop success
Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media
Meanwhile, the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media went to Golden from the film KPop Demon Hunters. The song is performed by a fictional girl band HUNTR/X, with vocals by singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. The Grammy win was awarded to the songwriters EJAE, Park Hong Jun (aka Teddy), Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Mark Sonnenblick.