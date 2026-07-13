Damon recalls grueling 6 country 'The Odyssey' shoot praising Nolan Entertainment Jul 13, 2026

Matt Damon shared how tough things got while filming Christopher Nolan's new epic, The Odyssey.

Shooting took place across six countries with real sets and IMAX cameras, largely avoided green screens, so the cast and crew battled harsh weather, rough terrain, and even seasickness on a massive wooden ship.

Through it all, Damon said seeing Nolan face every challenge alongside them (without ever complaining) kept everyone going.