Damon says back pain during filming Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Matt Damon shared what it was really like filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: think action scenes in sandals, running over stone streets, and plenty of sore feet.
"Our feet were all scuffed up, but more than the little scratches and cuts on your feet, it was the back pain for us," he admitted.
Definitely not your average day at work.
Damon reached 76kg of muscle
To play Odysseus, Damon went all-in: intense training got him to 76kg of muscle, and he switched to a gluten-free diet, "a whole lifestyle change," as he put it.
Anne Hathaway stars as Penelope alongside a big-name cast.
Despite the tough shoot (and some funny costume mishaps), Damon says he's grateful to be part of such an epic project.