Damon sheds nearly 13.61kg for Nolan's King Odysseus role
Entertainment
Matt Damon seriously committed to playing King Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's new film, dropping nearly 13.61kg, his lowest weight since high school.
To get there, he switched to a strict gluten-free diet and stuck with an intense five-month workout plan.
Damon details gluten-free diet and training
Damon called the gluten-free diet a "complete lifestyle change" on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.
He cut out bread, beer, pasta, and even skipped pizza during The Pizza Interview for The New York Times Cooking.
On top of that, he trained with Dr. Gabe Stump for five months, focusing on strength and endurance to nail that battle-ready look needed for Nolan's demanding shoot.