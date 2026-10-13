Dancer Chandrashekar to perform 'Sri Rama Charitham' at Mysuru Dasara
Entertainment
Bharatanatyam artist Gayathri Chandrashekar is set to perform her solo show, Sri Rama Charitham, at Mysuru Dasara on October 13.
Over the course of an hour, she'll bring 14 Ramayana characters, including Rama, Sita, and Ravana, to life, all without a single costume change.
Her expressive dance style lets the audience experience each character's story in a fresh way.
Chandrashekar's piece debuts at Jaganmohan Palace
The piece was first choreographed by her teacher at age 12 as a short act; now it's grown into a full production making its debut at Jaganmohan Palace.
The show centers on Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and ties into Navaratri celebrations for Goddess Durga, blending tradition with creative storytelling that keeps Bharatanatyam relevant and engaging for today's crowd.