Dancer Chandrashekar to perform 'Sri Rama Charitham' at Mysuru Dasara

Bharatanatyam artist Gayathri Chandrashekar is set to perform her solo show, Sri Rama Charitham, at Mysuru Dasara on October 13.

Over the course of an hour, she'll bring 14 Ramayana characters, including Rama, Sita, and Ravana, to life, all without a single costume change.

Her expressive dance style lets the audience experience each character's story in a fresh way.