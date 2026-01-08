When to stream 'De De Pyaar De 2' on Netflix
What's the story
The romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to De De Pyaar De, featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 9. The streaming platform announced the news by sharing a new poster of the film on social media. The caption read, "Time to meet the family, kyunki ab hai ladkiwalon ki baari Watch De De Pyaar De 2, out 9 January on Netflix."
Film overview
'De De Pyaar De 2' plot and cast details
The sequel to the 2019 film, De De Pyaar De 2 continues the story of Ashish (Devgn), a 52-year-old London-based NRI investor. He decides to meet his much younger girlfriend Ayesha Khurana's (Singh) family to seek their approval for marriage. The film also stars R. Madhavan as Ayesha's father Rajji Khurana, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Tina Dutta, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles.
Commercial success
'De De Pyaar De 2' box office performance
De De Pyaar De 2 has reportedly earned ₹74.22cr at the Indian box office, taking its worldwide collection to ₹111.76cr, as per trade tracking websites. The film was directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It was produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films.