DEA joins probe into Hayden Panettiere's death

Following the news of Panettiere's death, tributes from Hollywood have been pouring in.

Jack Coleman, who played her father on Heroes, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

He wrote, "I'm heartbroken. I couldn't begin to put my thoughts into words until now, and they will be inadequate."

"I've loved Hayden since day one of the pilot of Heroes, 20 years ago, when she introduced herself by shouting 'daddy' and throwing her arms around me."