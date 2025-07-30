Dean Cain reveals he was sexually harassed while filming 'Superman'
Dean Cain, who played Superman in the '90s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, recently shared that he was sexually harassed while filming.
He told Variety he could have filed "the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history," but chose not to name the person involved.
The show ran from 1993 to 1997 and ended abruptly amid behind-the-scenes drama.
Looking back at the impact of the experience
Cain said the experience affected his relationship with volleyball star Gabrielle Reece and left him feeling financially taken advantage of by Warner Bros., wishing he'd pushed for fair pay.
The show's tough shooting schedule—nicknamed "Fraturday"—also made him rethink signing up for more TV series.
He recalled that wearing the Superman suit was physically tough, and his co-star Teri Hatcher sometimes ended up in tears after difficult scenes.