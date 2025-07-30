Dean Cain reveals he was sexually harassed while filming 'Superman' Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the '90s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, recently shared that he was sexually harassed while filming.

He told Variety he could have filed "the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history," but chose not to name the person involved.

The show ran from 1993 to 1997 and ended abruptly amid behind-the-scenes drama.