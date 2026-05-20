Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Hauslon Ki Udaan' for 16-35
Entertainment
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just kicked off Hauslon Ki Udaan, a citywide talent hunt for anyone aged 16 to 35.
Whether you're into singing, dancing, acting, fine arts, digital arts, or even poetry and sculpture, this is your shot.
Registration will be free and online soon.
Contest covers all 70 assembly constituencies
The contest covers all 70 assembly constituencies and runs through online registration/screening, cluster-level, zonal-level, and state-level competitions, from online sign-up to the state finale.
Winners can bag up to ₹2.5 lakh in cash prizes.
Judging is a mix of public votes (25%) and an expert jury (75%), with over 25,000 people expected to join in before the grand finale this August.