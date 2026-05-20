Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Hauslon Ki Udaan' for 16-35

Contest covers all 70 assembly constituencies

The contest covers all 70 assembly constituencies and runs through online registration/screening, cluster-level, zonal-level, and state-level competitions, from online sign-up to the state finale.

Winners can bag up to ₹2.5 lakh in cash prizes.

Judging is a mix of public votes (25%) and an expert jury (75%), with over 25,000 people expected to join in before the grand finale this August.