Delhi court dismisses Sucheta Dalal appeal over Sterling Biotech injunction
Journalist Sucheta Dalal tried to challenge a court order that blocks stories linking businessman Manoj Sandesara to the Sterling Biotech fraud case, but the Delhi court dismissed her appeal for now.
Sandesara said her request was "premature" and the court said the appeal is not maintainable at this stage and that she needs to first take it up with the trial court, where the original injunction is still being decided.
Court blocks platforms sharing Sandesara posts
The temporary order stops Google, Meta, and others from sharing posts about Sandesara's alleged involvement.
Dalal argued this limits free speech and unfairly targets her reporting, even though her company is not named directly in the case.
Sandesara's team pushed back, saying all legal steps at the lower court need to be finished before appealing further.
For now, it is a waiting game as both sides continue their legal battle.