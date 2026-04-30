Delhi court dismisses Sucheta Dalal appeal over Sterling Biotech injunction Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Journalist Sucheta Dalal tried to challenge a court order that blocks stories linking businessman Manoj Sandesara to the Sterling Biotech fraud case, but the Delhi court dismissed her appeal for now.

Sandesara said her request was "premature" and the court said the appeal is not maintainable at this stage and that she needs to first take it up with the trial court, where the original injunction is still being decided.