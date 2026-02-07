Delhi HC bans AI deepfakes of Vivek Oberoi, actor's win
The Delhi High Court just gave actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi a win against people misusing his identity.
The court issued an interim order restraining several entities from using his name, image, voice or likeness (including via AI/deepfakes and face morphing) and directed platforms to remove offending content.
This also covers things like posters and t-shirts.
Platforms have been given 3 days to comply
Platforms like YouTube, Meta, and X have been told to remove anything that violates Oberoi's personality rights within three days.
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela summed it up simply: "We will pass the order."
Oberoi's legal team says this is about protecting his reputation both as an actor and a businessman.
Fake accounts and deepfakes are the main issues
Oberoi says there are fake Instagram accounts pretending to be him, plus AI-generated deepfakes putting him in awkward situations.
He's also seen unauthorized merch with his image being sold online—all of which he claims is hurting his personal brand.
Other celebs have also been protected
The court has protected other celebs too—like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and more—showing it takes personality rights pretty seriously in the age of social media and AI.