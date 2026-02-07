Delhi HC bans AI deepfakes of Vivek Oberoi, actor's win

The Delhi High Court just gave actor-entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi a win against people misusing his identity. The court issued an interim order restraining several entities from using his name, image, voice or likeness (including via AI/deepfakes and face morphing) and directed platforms to remove offending content. This also covers things like posters and t-shirts.

Platforms have been given 3 days to comply Platforms like YouTube, Meta, and X have been told to remove anything that violates Oberoi's personality rights within three days.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela summed it up simply: "We will pass the order."

Oberoi's legal team says this is about protecting his reputation both as an actor and a businessman.

Fake accounts and deepfakes are the main issues Oberoi says there are fake Instagram accounts pretending to be him, plus AI-generated deepfakes putting him in awkward situations.

He's also seen unauthorized merch with his image being sold online—all of which he claims is hurting his personal brand.