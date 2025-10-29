Delhi HC refuses to stay Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined an urgent hearing for a petition seeking to stay the release of Paresh Rawal 's upcoming film, The Taj Story . The movie, set to hit theaters on Friday, has sparked controversy over its poster depicting a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from the dome of the Taj Mahal . Advocate Shakeel Abbas filed the petition, claiming that the film presents fabricated and provocative content regarding the origins of the Taj Mahal.

Legal proceedings Court asks why plea should be heard immediately Abbas requested a bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela to hear his petition on Wednesday. He argued that The Taj Story is based on "fabricated facts and propaganda" which could erode faith in historical scholarship, provoke communal unrest, and damage the international reputation of the Taj Mahal. However, the court questioned why it should hear this plea immediately. "Why today? When was the certification issued? It will be auto-listed. Sorry," it said.

Petition details Abbas seeks stay on film's release In his petition, Abbas has asked for a stay on the film's release in its current form. He has also sought directions from the court for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certificate granted to The Taj Story or impose necessary cuts to maintain communal harmony. Additionally, he has requested that the movie carry a disclaimer stating it is based on a disputed narrative.