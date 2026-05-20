Delhi HC seeks probe into Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' content Entertainment May 20, 2026

Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is on the Delhi High Court's radar after a plea claimed it reveals sensitive military and intelligence details.

The court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, to check if the movie gives away too much about how real-life operations work.