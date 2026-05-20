Delhi HC seeks probe into Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' content
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is on the Delhi High Court's radar after a plea claimed it reveals sensitive military and intelligence details.
The court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, to check if the movie gives away too much about how real-life operations work.
Judges allow screening, petitioner seeks guidelines
The judges did not stop the film's screening but want officials to seriously look into these concerns.
The petitioner's plea also suggested that India might need clearer guidelines for movies showing spy or intelligence work, so films do not accidentally cross any lines in the future.