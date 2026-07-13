Delhi High Court affirms Abhishek Sharma's control over his image
The Delhi High Court has given a big thumbs up to Abhishek Sharma's right to control his own image.
Justice Jyoti Singh stopped anyone from using Sharma's name, photo, or likeness (whether for merchandise, ads, or even AI-generated content) without his OK.
Meta and other platforms have also been told to remove anything that breaks these rules.
Abhishek Sharma sued after AI fakes
Sharma took legal action after fake AI images and videos of him started popping up online, spreading rumors and hurting his reputation.
Some sites were even selling clothes with his name and face without permission, plus sharing edited visuals with offensive language.
The court pointed out that as Sharma grows in international cricket, it's important to protect public figures like him from this kind of exploitation.