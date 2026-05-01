Delhi High Court seeks guidelines after 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' PIL
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court wants new guidelines for spy films after a serving Sashastra Seema Bal personnel filed a PIL against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The personnel claimed the movie gave away real intelligence tactics and put undercover agents at risk.
Now, the court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the film board to seriously consider these concerns.
PIL alleges 'Dhurandhar' revealed secret protocols
According to the PIL, Dhurandhar revealed secret protocols, agent identities, and even real-life operations, alleged to have violated the Official Secrets Act.
The film reportedly triggered extra spy alerts in Karachi too.
The petitioner wants its certification pulled and is pushing for stronger rules so future movies don't cross similar lines.