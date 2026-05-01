Delhi High Court seeks guidelines after 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' PIL Entertainment May 21, 2026

The Delhi High Court wants new guidelines for spy films after a serving Sashastra Seema Bal personnel filed a PIL against Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The personnel claimed the movie gave away real intelligence tactics and put undercover agents at risk.

Now, the court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the film board to seriously consider these concerns.