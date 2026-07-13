Deol and Zinta team up in 'Batwara 1947' poster reveal
Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are teaming up for Batwara 1947, a historical drama set during India's Partition.
The film's latest poster just dropped, giving us a glimpse of its powerful story about courage and humanity in tough times.
The teaser already got people talking with its emotional vibe.
'Batwara 1947' poster quotes dharma line
The new poster features a Krishna theme with the line, "When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma," hinting that the movie will dig into tough moral decisions.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.
With music by A.R. Rahman and lyrics from Javed Akhtar, it hits theaters worldwide on August 14, Partition Day.