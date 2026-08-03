Deol delivers 'Dhai kilo ka haath' while promoting 'Batwara 1947'

Joined by his son Karan, Sunny amped up the crowd with another punchy line: Satoo to saath marunga, ek saath marunga, ghar mein ghus kar marunga, earning loud cheers.

The duo also visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib and shared their experience online.

Batwara 1947 reunites Sunny with director Rajkumar Santoshi and features music by A.R. Rahman.

Before the trailer dropped, Sunny dedicated the film to mothers everywhere, a sweet touch for fans.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on August 14, 2026.