Deol in Patna: 'Batwara 1947' made in India recalls Dharmendra
Entertainment
Sunny Deol was in Patna promoting his new movie, Batwara 1947.
When asked if the film was shot in Pakistan, he simply said it was made in India.
He also shared his late father Dharmendra's view of Pakistan as mausi, highlighting how India and Pakistan were once connected before Partition.
'Batwara 1947' depicts Partition migration clash
Deol prefers storytelling over politics, saying the whole country was one and they were all connected in some way.
Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol. The story follows a Muslim family migrating to Lahore during Partition and their clash with a Hindu woman who won't leave her home, with Deol's character backing her up.
The film drops around Independence Day this year.