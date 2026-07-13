Deol returns in 'Batwara 1947' Santoshi directs August 14 2026
Sunny Deol is back with Batwara 1947, a partition drama hitting theaters on August 14, 2026, right on the anniversary of the historic partition.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film's new poster sets a thoughtful tone: Lord Krishna sits beside a diya with the words, "When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma."
Inspired by Wajahat play Rahman scores
The film brings together Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
Inspired by Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, it follows a Muslim family and a Hindu owner struggling over one home after partition, raising questions about morality and humanity during tough times.
With music by AR Rahman and lyrics from Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 aims to spotlight real human stories from one of India's most challenging chapters.