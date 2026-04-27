Deol's 'Bandar' set for theatrical release on June 5, 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Bobby Deol is back with Bandar, hitting theaters on June 5, 2026.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and supported by Zee Studios, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, the film promises something special with a script from Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (the minds behind Paatal Lok and Udta Punjab).
'Bandar' cast includes Malhotra Shetty Joshi
Bandar isn't just about Deol: Sanya Malhotra, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, and more round out the cast.
With Sharma (fresh off Kohrra 2) joining forces with Kashyap's direction, this one's shaping up to be a must-watch for anyone looking forward to fresh stories in 2026.