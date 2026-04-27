Deol's 'Bandar' set for theatrical release on June 5, 2026

'Bandar' cast includes Malhotra Shetty Joshi

Bandar isn't just about Deol: Sanya Malhotra, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, and more round out the cast.

With Sharma (fresh off Kohrra 2) joining forces with Kashyap's direction, this one's shaping up to be a must-watch for anyone looking forward to fresh stories in 2026.