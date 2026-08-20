Deol's 'Batwara 1947' praised yet stalls amid investor partition worries
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's film, Batwara 1947, is getting lots of praise from critics but isn't drawing crowds to theaters.
Director Rajkumar Santoshi shared that many investors were nervous about the movie's Partition-era story and Deol playing a Muslim character; most wanted a safer, action-packed film instead.
It shows how tough it can be to get support for bold stories these days.
Khan offered to produce 'Batwara 1947'
The film adapts Asghar Wajahat's play about a Muslim man (Deol) who moves to Pakistan during Partition and chooses to protect a Hindu woman in his new home.
Despite investor doubts, Aamir Khan stepped up and even offered to produce if needed.
The movie also reunites Santoshi and Deol after nearly 30 years, with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Ali Fazal joining the cast.