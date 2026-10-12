Deol's 'Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak' motion poster debuts
Sunny Deol is back with Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, landing in cinemas on November 20.
The just-dropped motion poster shows him with a gritty, intense look, setting the stage for a crime thriller about digging up secrets from the past.
Directed by M Padmakumar, this one looks like it's all about mystery and the search for truth.
'Suryaa' is Hindi remake of 'Joseph'
Suryaa is actually a Hindi remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. This time, Deol plays a retired cop pulled into an investigation that stirs up old wounds.
The film also stars Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal, with Zee Music Company associated with its music, promising some catchy tracks.
Produced by MM Moviez, it's shaping up to be one of next month's big releases, definitely worth keeping on your radar if you're into thrillers or a Sunny Deol fan!