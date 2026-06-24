Deshmukh directs and produces 'Raja Shivaji' on Netflix June 26
Ready for some epic history? Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji lands on Netflix June 26, bringing the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to your screen.
The film, originally released in theaters May 1, dives into Shivaji's fight for Swarajya and his battles against the Mughal Empire, all directed and produced by Deshmukh himself.
'Raja Shivaji' centers on Shivaji's rise
Set in 17th-century India, Raja Shivaji follows a young leader inspired by his mother Rajmata Jijabai as he rises to become a legendary warrior king.
Deshmukh stars as Shivaji, with Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, and Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana. The cast also features Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and even a cameo from Salman Khan.
With its Netflix release, the film aims to share Shivaji Maharaj's inspiring journey with viewers everywhere.