Deshmukh directs and produces 'Raja Shivaji' on Netflix June 26

'Raja Shivaji' centers on Shivaji's rise

Set in 17th-century India, Raja Shivaji follows a young leader inspired by his mother Rajmata Jijabai as he rises to become a legendary warrior king.

Deshmukh stars as Shivaji, with Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, and Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana. The cast also features Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and even a cameo from Salman Khan.

With its Netflix release, the film aims to share Shivaji Maharaj's inspiring journey with viewers everywhere.