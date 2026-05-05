Deshmukh duo's 'Raja Shivaji' opens record 11.35 cr remains strong

'Raja Shivaji' nets 44.40 cr

The film's total India net now stands at ₹44.40 crore (gross: ₹52.68 crore), with the Tuesday breakdown showing more earnings coming from the Marathi version.

Alongside Riteish and Genelia as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, there are appearances by Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, plus a Salman Khan cameo.

Riteish thanked fans in a video message for their support and asked everyone to keep theater clips offline to preserve the movie experience.