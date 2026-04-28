Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' books over 13,000 tickets, nearly 57.5L pre-release
Riteish Deshmukh's new film, Raja Shivaji, is already making waves: over 13,000 tickets have been snapped up since bookings opened on April 27.
Centered on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire's rise, the movie has pulled in nearly ₹57.5 lakh before release.
It hits theaters May 1 and will go head-to-head with Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Deshmukh directs 100cr 'Raja Shivaji'
Raja Shivaji features a stacked cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, and Bhagyashree.
Riteish directs the film, which was made on a massive ₹100 crore budget, with reports suggesting he'll earn up to ₹18 crore himself.
The film drops in several languages on Maharashtra Day to reach fans across India and is shaping up as one of this year's most anticipated releases.