Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' books over 13,000 tickets, nearly 57.5L pre-release Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh's new film, Raja Shivaji, is already making waves: over 13,000 tickets have been snapped up since bookings opened on April 27.

Centered on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire's rise, the movie has pulled in nearly ₹57.5 lakh before release.

It hits theaters May 1 and will go head-to-head with Ek Din and The Devil Wears Prada 2.