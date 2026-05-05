Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns 33cr, cast worked free for Shivaji
Raja Shivaji, the new historical drama by Riteish Deshmukh, just hit theaters on May 1 and has already made ₹33 crore in three days.
The film features Salman Khan in a guest appearance, along with Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, and in a pretty heartfelt move, Deshmukh shared that everyone in the cast worked for free as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
'Raja Shivaji' bilingual, Khan Bachchan Dutt
Made in both Marathi and Hindi, Raja Shivaji is all about bringing Shivaji Maharaj's story to today's families and kids.
Salman Khan plays Jiva Mahale (Shivaji's bodyguard), with Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahji Bhosale and Dutt as Afzal Khan.
Riteish Deshmukh spent three and a half years writing the film, with Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Genelia Deshmukh rounding out the impressive cast.