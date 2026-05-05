Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns 33cr, cast worked free for Shivaji Entertainment May 05, 2026

Raja Shivaji, the new historical drama by Riteish Deshmukh, just hit theaters on May 1 and has already made ₹33 crore in three days.

The film features Salman Khan in a guest appearance, along with Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan, and in a pretty heartfelt move, Deshmukh shared that everyone in the cast worked for free as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.