Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns ₹66.23cr across India in 8 days

Day 1 ₹8cr Marathi ₹3.35cr Hindi

After a strong start, earning ₹8 crore from Marathi and ₹3.35 crore from Hindi on day one, the film kept up momentum with daily collections staying solid, even as it earned ₹3.20 crore on its eighth day.

Playing on nearly 3,882 shows and featuring stars like Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Amole Gupte alongside Deshmukh himself, Raja Shivaji is clearly connecting with audiences who appreciate epic stories told well.