Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' earns ₹66.23cr across India in 8 days
Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama, Raja Shivaji, is making waves, racking up ₹66.23 crore across India in just eight days.
The film, which celebrates the legacy of Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been pulling steady crowds in both Hindi and Marathi and looks set to hit the ₹70 crore mark this weekend.
Day 1 ₹8cr Marathi ₹3.35cr Hindi
After a strong start, earning ₹8 crore from Marathi and ₹3.35 crore from Hindi on day one, the film kept up momentum with daily collections staying solid, even as it earned ₹3.20 crore on its eighth day.
Playing on nearly 3,882 shows and featuring stars like Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Amole Gupte alongside Deshmukh himself, Raja Shivaji is clearly connecting with audiences who appreciate epic stories told well.