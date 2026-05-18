Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' hits 100cr box office in 17 days

Momentum with unpaid leads 52.65cr 24.3cr

The movie opened strong with ₹52.65 crore in its first week and kept up momentum with ₹24.3 crore in week two.

On day 17 alone, it made ₹3.45 crore from over 2,200 shows across India, most of it from Marathi audiences.

The cast features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh; impressively, all lead actors worked for free as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.