Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' hits 100cr box office in 17 days
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji just crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in 17 days.
Released on May 1, 2026, the film has already pulled in ₹84.55 crore net in India, plus a ton of praise for Deshmukh, who wrote, directed, and starred as Shivaji.
Momentum with unpaid leads 52.65cr 24.3cr
The movie opened strong with ₹52.65 crore in its first week and kept up momentum with ₹24.3 crore in week two.
On day 17 alone, it made ₹3.45 crore from over 2,200 shows across India, most of it from Marathi audiences.
The cast features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Genelia Deshmukh; impressively, all lead actors worked for free as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.