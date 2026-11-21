Devgn leads 'Drishyam 3' streaming on Netflix Nov 27
Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 3, which starts streaming on Netflix from November 27.
The film picks up with Vijay once again doing whatever it takes to protect his family as new investigations heat up.
Alongside Devgn, you'll see Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.
Pathak's 'Drishyam 3' ₹594.89cr worldwide
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 smashed box office records with ₹594.89 crore worldwide, making it Devgn's biggest opener yet (even bigger than Singham Again).
The story kicks off six months after Drishyam 2, bringing fresh twists and clever moves from Vijay as he faces new evidence against him.