Ajay Devgn is reportedly close to reuniting with producer Bhushan Kumar for a big-budget spy thriller, aiming for a 2028 release.

The film dives into Indian espionage, a theme Devgn finds exciting, and should Ajay sign on, production would start in 2027.

Details about the director and plot are still under wraps, but it follows their earlier hits like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2.