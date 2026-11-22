Devgn reportedly reuniting with Kumar for 2028 spy thriller
Ajay Devgn is reportedly close to reuniting with producer Bhushan Kumar for a big-budget spy thriller, aiming for a 2028 release.
The film dives into Indian espionage, a theme Devgn finds exciting, and should Ajay sign on, production would start in 2027.
Details about the director and plot are still under wraps, but it follows their earlier hits like Tanhaji and Drishyam 2.
Devgn buoyed by 'Drishyam 3' success
Devgn is riding high after Drishyam 3's record-breaking opening and has more projects lined up, including Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty and an action-adventure called Ranger.
Looks like he's not slowing down anytime soon!