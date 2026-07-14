Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' nets over ₹100cr worldwide in 4 days
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 is off to a roaring start, hitting over ₹100 crore globally within its first four days since release on July 10.
The film pulled in ₹8.35 crore net across India on Monday, pushing its domestic earnings to ₹73.35 crore net and ₹87.85 crore gross.
'Dhamaal 4' posts franchise record opening
Even with a dip in theater occupancy (from 44% on Sunday down to 17.79% by Monday), Dhamaal 4 still broke franchise records, outpacing all previous installments with a massive ₹65 crore opening weekend in India.
Overseas, it added another ₹14.5 crore gross, bringing the worldwide total to ₹102.35 crore.
The makers have already confirmed Dhamaal 5 is coming, so the comedy train isn't stopping anytime soon!