Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹300cr, sets career-best in 10 days
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 just smashed it at the box office, crossing ₹300 crore in only 10 days.
As the final chapter in Vijay Salgaonkar's story, the film has kept audiences hooked since its October 2, 2026 release, even bouncing back after a midweek slowdown to set a new career record for Devgn.
'Drishyam 3' ₹66.75cr opening 3rd-biggest Hindi film
Drishyam 3 kicked off with ₹27 crore in advance bookings and pulled in ₹66.75 crore on day one, making it the third-biggest Hindi film opener ever.
Even after weekday dips to ₹15.50 crore, it picked up steam again over the weekend.
With this run, Drishyam 3 has outperformed both Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji, cementing its place as Devgn's top-grossing movie and showing just how much fans love this franchise.