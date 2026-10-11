Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹300cr, sets career-best in 10 days

Drishyam 3 kicked off with ₹27 crore in advance bookings and pulled in ₹66.75 crore on day one, making it the third-biggest Hindi film opener ever.

Even after weekday dips to ₹15.50 crore, it picked up steam again over the weekend.

With this run, Drishyam 3 has outperformed both Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji, cementing its place as Devgn's top-grossing movie and showing just how much fans love this franchise.