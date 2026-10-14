Devgn's 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' nets 323.50cr India day 12
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is on a roll, with ₹323.50 crore net in India after 12 days since its October 2 release.
It pulled in ₹8.5 crore just on Day 12, bringing its domestic total to ₹387.8 crore so far.
With new Hindi films dropping soon, fans are curious if it can keep up the momentum.
'Drishyam 3' crosses 501.80cr worldwide
The film isn't just big at home; it's crossed ₹501.80 crore worldwide, making it this year's second highest-grossing Hindi movie after Dhurandhar 2. International collections stand at ₹114 crore.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak and featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, and Shriya Saran alongside Devgn's intense, its gripping story seems to be keeping audiences hooked even as new releases hit theaters.