Devgn's 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' nets 323.50cr India day 12

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is on a roll, with ₹323.50 crore net in India after 12 days since its October 2 release.

It pulled in ₹8.5 crore just on Day 12, bringing its domestic total to ₹387.8 crore so far.

With new Hindi films dropping soon, fans are curious if it can keep up the momentum.