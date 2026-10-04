Devgn's 'Drishyam The Conclusion' ₹179cr is 2nd-biggest Bollywood opener
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion is off to a massive start, pulling in ₹179 crore globally within its first two days: ₹93 crore on day one and another ₹86 crore on day two.
That makes it the second-biggest Bollywood opener of the year, and fans everywhere are buzzing.
'Drishyam The Conclusion' hits 1,600 screens
The makers claim this is Ajay Devgn's widest overseas release yet, hitting over 1,300 locations and 1,600 screens worldwide.
Drishyam The Conclusion grabbed the No. 1 spot in the UAE and ranked top three in New Zealand and Canada.
It also crossed US$1 million in North America and even made its debut in new places like Russia, proving its appeal goes way beyond just India.