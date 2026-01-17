Dhamaal 4 arrives June 2026
Entertainment
Get ready to laugh—Dhamaal is back!
The fourth movie in the hit comedy series, Dhamaal 4, lands in theaters on June 12, 2026.
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi are all returning for more wild fun.
The announcement came with a playful teaser from T-Series Films: "Jaldi bata rahein hain, phir Dhamaal machane bhi toh jaana hai."
Big names return (and join) for this round
Alongside the original trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and Esha Gupta are joining the cast.
Indra Kumar is directing, with production handled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, and Anand Pandit.
With so many comedy favorites both on screen and behind the scenes, this one's shaping up to be a summer highlight!